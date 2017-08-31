Hundreds Remembered At ‘International Overdose Awareness Day’ Gathering

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — On “International Overdose Awareness Day,” people gathered in downtown Pittsburgh to remember and reach out to others dealing with addiction.

At Trinity Cathedral on Sixth Avenue, the Church bell tolled 613 times to remember the 613 people who died from an overdose in Allegheny County in 2016. Bagpipes played as people gathered together praying for help and sharing their support.

Sam Gaetano, who is a recovering addict and minister, was one of the speakers at the event.

“I’ve been on both sides of the coin. I’ve been lifeless and breathless on the floor more than once. Thank you for showing up and administering Narcan. I would not be here to talk about my story without that,” Gaetano said.

At the ceremony, Gaetano was not the only one thanking the Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS. First responders were given boxed lunches and praise from city and county officials for saving more than 1,400 lives in 2016.

“The vast majority of the victims we save, we give a second chance to. We revive them. And that’s when you come into play — family members,” said Robert W. Farrow, Chief of Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS.

Chief Farrow told the group that support, family and treatment are the only true hope that works.

While Gaetano’s life was saved with Narcan, his brother could not be revived.

“In cleaning up that overdose site on my knees in my sister’s living room, I was crying — devastated. And I know that God brought me back so I could tell you that He’s real,” said Gaetano.

Those 613 deaths is the highest number of overdose deaths Allegheny County has ever seen. It’s a climb from 424 people in 2015 and a massive increase from 109 people in 2000. At the City-County building, parents paid tribute to their children with photos and messages on chairs — to put faces and memories with the startling numbers.

“Addiction is a family disease. It’s not just on person. And that she’s not a number, she will always be remembered,” said Renee Hardy, who lost her daughter to an overdose.

Jeanna Fisher also lost her daughter to an overdose. She helped organize the event.

“There is not a listing to say my child overdosed so this is the only way to reach out to parents and families and friends who’ve lost somebody,” Fisher said.

At both events, people agree one way to combat the opioid epidemic is by removing the stigma associated with addiction.