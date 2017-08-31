BOIL WATER ADVISORY: Details | Water Distribution Sites | Timeline | City Council | News Conference
HURRICANE HARVEY: Death Toll Grows | Remnants Could Affect Northeast | How To Help | Photos
MORE: LIVE CBSN Coverage | More Coverage From CBS Dallas/Fort Worth

Man Sentenced To 10 To 20 Years In Sword Slaying

Filed Under: Kevin King, Tyron Howard

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to 10 to 20 years in the sword slaying of a man during what prosecutors say was a dispute over drug money.

The Indiana Gazette reports that 34-year-old Kevin King, of Altoona, was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to third-degree murder in an agreement with Indiana County prosecutors – and just days after testifying against one of his co-defendants.

Authorities say King and three other men drove to the Blairsville home of Tyron Howard in September 2014 intending to rob and kill him.

Forty-five-year-old Michael Eades, who testified that he remained outside, was convicted in June of the lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter. Thirty-two-year-old Deandre Jones Jr. of Baltimore was convicted last week of second-degree murder and faces a mandatory life term.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch