Man Sentenced To 10 To 20 Years In Sword Slaying

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
INDIANA, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to 10 to 20 years in the sword slaying of a man during what prosecutors say was a dispute over drug money.
The Indiana Gazette reports that 34-year-old Kevin King, of Altoona, was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to third-degree murder in an agreement with Indiana County prosecutors – and just days after testifying against one of his co-defendants.
Authorities say King and three other men drove to the Blairsville home of Tyron Howard in September 2014 intending to rob and kill him.
Forty-five-year-old Michael Eades, who testified that he remained outside, was convicted in June of the lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter. Thirty-two-year-old Deandre Jones Jr. of Baltimore was convicted last week of second-degree murder and faces a mandatory life term.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)