BOIL WATER ADVISORY: Details | Water Distribution Sites | Timeline | City Council | News Conference
HURRICANE HARVEY: Death Toll Grows | Remnants Could Affect Northeast | How To Help | Photos
MORE: LIVE CBSN Coverage | More Coverage From CBS Dallas/Fort Worth

Mnuchin Won’t Say If He Wants Tubman On $20 Bill

Filed Under: Andrew Jackson, Harriet Tubman, Steven Mnuchin

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is raising speculation that Harriet Tubman’s future on the $20 bill could be in jeopardy.

Mnuchin is avoiding a direct answer when asked whether he supports the decision made by the Obama administration to replace Andrew Jackson on the $20 bill with Harriet Tubman, the 19th century African-American abolitionist famous for the Underground Railroad.

cgf 0p1wwaa87r1 Mnuchin Wont Say If He Wants Tubman On $20 Bill

Photo Credit: CBS/Treasury Department

He says in an interview on CNBC on Thursday, “People have been on the bills for a long period of time. This is something we’ll consider. Right now, we have a lot more important issues to focus on.”

During last year’s campaign, Donald Trump praised Jackson, the nation’s seventh president, for his “history of tremendous success” and said the decision to replace him with Tubman was “pure political correctness.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch