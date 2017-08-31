Entertainment Venue Proposed For Vacant Department Store Downtown

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The old Saks Fifth Avenue department store in downtown Pittsburgh could soon become the city’s new hot spot for live music and entertainment.

The transformation of Downtown Pittsburgh into a neighborhood has been steady over the last 7 years with 2,000 new housing units now available.

“There’s about 4,000 in the pipeline, in general, around the city,” Lucas Piatt, co-owner and president at Piatt Sotheby’s Millcraft Investments, said.

For Piatt’s Millcraft Investments, the focus is on condos, like the Lumiere condos that will soon rise above the parking garage now sitting on the old Saks Fifth Avenue site.

“As far as condos go, there is a huge pent-up demand,” he said. “The apartment projects that have been delivered have a very strong occupancy level, too, as well.”

On the ground floor, Piatt says a Brazilian steakhouse, Fogo de Chao, will be on Smithfield Street, and on Fifth Avenue, they are currently leaning towards an up to a 1,000-seat live entertainment venue.

“Great music, great shows, great acts from across the country,” he said, “but also pair that with a food element and a cool drink element as well.”

He sees it as a rock ‘n’ roll compliment to the Cultural District.

“We’re looking at an authentic, really cool music venue like you would see in Austin or Nashville, those types of things,” he said.

Piatt says they’ll be ready to turn the first floor over for build-out in about a month.