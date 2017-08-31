Police Search For Suspects After Reported Gunfire In Mon Valley

SWISSVALE, Pa. (KDKA) — Police were searching for suspects early Thursday morning after multiple reports of shots being fired in the Mon Valley.

The widespread police activity began shortly after 1 a.m., when officers were called to a neighborhood in Munhall. A car located at the intersection of East 9th Avenue and Martha Street was towed away. Police were also searching areas near Munn Street, Ravine Street and Whitaker Way.

Police later shifted their search northward, after a report of shots being fired on or near the Rankin Bridge. Officers were seen questioning several individuals outside of a stopped vehicle on the bridge. However, none of those people were taken into custody.

Police also responded to a report of shots being fired in Swissvale. Officers found a wrecked motorcycle at the corner of South Braddock Avenue and Melrose Street. There was no sign of the operator of the motorcycle.

Police searched a wooded area between South Braddock Avenue and Woodland Hills Junior High School. After approximately 30 minutes, the search was called off with no sign of any suspects.

Allegheny County Police, along with police from Munhall, Duquesne, Homestead, West Homestead and Swissvale were involved in the searches.