Riverhounds’ Kerr Named USL Player Of The Week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kevin Kerr was named the USL Player of the Week for his one goal and two assist performance against the Bethlehem Steel in the Pittsburgh Riverhounds’ 3-2 victory Saturday night at Highmark Stadium.

The victory was the Hounds’ third on a row and has helped the Hounds vault up the Eastern Conference standings into a tie for the final playoff spot with Bethlehem, and one point behind Cincinnati, who the Hounds travel to play this Saturday.

Kerr began the night by assisting on the two opening half goals for the Riverhounds, connecting with Corey Hertzog and Jamal Jack to give Pittsburg a 2-0 advantage.

After Bethlehem tied the game in the second half, Kerr scored the game winner, poking home a Chevy Walsh header that had just gone off the post.

The goal was only the second of the season for Kerr, but the two assists give him a team leading five. Also, Kerr’s steady play as captain has been integral in the Hounds’ recent four-game unbeaten run.

Pittsburgh is on the road this Saturday to face Cincinnati who they trail in Eastern Conference standings by only one point, the Hounds lost to Cincinnati in Pittsburgh in April.

You can catch the game this Saturday at 4 p.m. on Pittsburgh CW.