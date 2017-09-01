STEELERS PRESEASON: Steelers-Panthers Recap | Colbert Extension | Haden Signed | Hall Of Honor | More
2 Dead, 1 Wounded In McKeesport Shooting

Filed Under: Allegheny County Police, Brenda Waters, Gross Street, McKeesport

McKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police say two people were killed and a third was wounded in a shooting early Friday morning in McKeesport.

Police say officers were first called to the 400 block of Gross Street around 3:30 a.m.

“I heard four gunshots. There was one, then a pause and three more,” said neighbor Robert Harff. “A couple seconds later, I saw two people running down between the houses.”

Police say officers found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. Two females were pronounced dead at the scene. A male victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital. There was no information released on his condition.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect.

