Animal Rescue Team Bringing Texas Shelter Dogs To Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A number of dogs that were waiting to be adopted in Texas shelters are coming to Pittsburgh, giving those shelters room to take in animals displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

Animals Friends said Friday that they have partnered with the Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team (PAART) to fill planes with supplies for animal shelters in Texas.

PAART will fly to San Antonio and deliver the supplies.

“We have been in constant contact with shelters in hurricane ravaged parts of Texas. Our team has been on standby waiting for the word to go,” PAART executive director Mary Withrow said in a release. “[Thursday], we got that word and we are headed down for the first of a multi-part mission to offer hope.”

On Monday, PAART will return to Pittsburgh with dogs from Texas shelters. PAART says these dogs are not animals that have been rescued from flooding, but dogs that were already in shelters and up for adoption before the storm hit.

Sending these dogs to Pittsburgh will then give those shelters in Texas room to take in animals that have been separated from their families.

Animal Friends will accept 27 of those dogs.

Dogs will also be sent to several other Pittsburgh-area shelters — including All But Forgotten, Angel Ride Animal Rescue, Beaver County Humane Society, Humane Animal Rescue, and Pet Search.

A second PAART plane will leave Pittsburgh on Sunday, and PAART says they are in the early planning stages for a third trip.

Animal Friends says that in order to admit as many animals from Texas as they can, the dogs currently up for adoption need to be taken in by loving families so that they can empty their full kennels.

Visit ThinkingOutsideTheCage.org or call (412) 847-7000 to find out more about adopting from Animal Friends. Animal Friends is also accepting donations that will support the cost of care for the dogs from Texas.