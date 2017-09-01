Pittsburgh-Area Agricultural Business Taking Feed, Supplies To Texas

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

EIGHTY FOUR, Pa. (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh-area agricultural business is sending feed and supplies to Texas.

The Agway in Eighty Four, Pa., is sending feed and supplies with SydMor Stables to Texas to help out those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Volunteers filled seven trailers and two RVs with thousands of pounds of horse and cattle feed and supplies.

“Agway has given us an opportunity to make this a drop zone,” Bob Hutton of SydMor Stables said. “People can call in with their credit card and say, ‘I’d like to buy 10 bags of feed,’ either horse feed or cow feed, and put it on their credit card. And then we will load it in the trailers and take it down.”

Donations are being accepted through Saturday. Supplies donations will be accepted in person at 1025 Route 519.

Monetary donations can also be made over the phone by calling (724) 222-0600.