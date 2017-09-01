Fire Damages Bar, Homes In Marshall-Shadeland

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Fire did major damage to a building that houses a bar on Pittsburgh’s north side, and also damaged a neighboring home.

Crews were called to the scene in the 3000 block of Shadeland Avenue in Marshall-Shadeland around 1:30 a.m. after the fire was reported at Ron’s Bar.

At first, it appeared the fire was not serious, but about 20 minutes after crews arrived, the fire grew dramatically in intensity. Flames and smoke were coming from the roof of the building and the fire also spread to a home next door.

William Kassoff lives in the home next door. He said he was working in his garage and was unaware of the fire until the person who lives in an apartment above the bar alerted him.

“A neighbor told me the bar was on fire. I looked over and the roof was in flames,” Kassoff said. “So, I ran out and got my dog out of the house. My house was full of smoke.”

There were no serious injuries caused by the fire. One firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.