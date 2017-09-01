Furry Tails: Sox & Smokie Are Waiting For Forever Homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Sox

Animal Friends

Sox is waiting for his forever home! He loves playing and going for walks, and can’t wait to find a buddy to go on adventures with!

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Sox is a playful 3-year-old Border Collie and Pit Bull Mix who would be a great fit for a family with kids of all ages! As his name suggests, Sox has pretty white paws that look great on his beautiful black fur. Although he isn’t a fan of cats or rabbits, he wouldn’t mind sharing a family with a canine sibling. Sox walks politely on a leash and would be happy to show you how nicely he can sit – especially if you have a yummy treat to share. He’s ready to go on some fun adventures with a new best friend, so stop by Animal Friends to see him!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Smokie

Orphans of the Storm

This girl’s got some cat-titude! Smokie is looking for a forever home with friendly, caring people who will spoil her with lots of toys!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Smokie is a beautiful, friendly feline. She loves to be petted, even rolling over on her back with her paws out-stretched! Smokie also loves her toys! She does have some cat-titude, so she would do best in a home with adults and older children. For more info or to meet Smokie, please contact Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning.

To find out more about how to adopt Smokie, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

