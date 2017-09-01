KDKA Joins 100.7 Star’s ‘Toss To Texas’ Campaign For Harvey Relief

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — KDKA is joining 100.7 Star’s campaign to raise money for Hurricane Harvey relief.
Bubba and Melanie of 100.7 Star’s “Bubba Show” kicked off the campaign Wednesday.
The campaign asks those challenged to make a $10 donation to the Pittsburgh-based charity Brother’s Brother Foundation to support Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, and post a video to social media with the hashtag #TossToTexas to spread the word.
Donations to Brother’s Brother can be made at BrothersBrother.org.
In their kick-off videos, Bubba and Melanie catch a football, say they’ve donated, name three people they want to challenge, then “toss” the football to the next person.
Melanie challenged KDKA’s Heather Abraham, who made her donation, then tossed it off to KDKA meteorologist Ron Smiley.
Heather Abraham —
My donation is made! Now it’s up to you @RonSmileyWx, @susankoeppen, and Chief Jones @PghPublicSafety! Let’s #TosstoTexas #brothersbrother pic.twitter.com/dmxHqhcW4A
— Heather Abraham (@KDKAHeather) August 31, 2017
Ron Smiley —
Thanks to @KDKAHeather & @StarPittsburgh for #TossToTexas challenge. I’m challenging @LeeTerbosic, @NBSeen, @Cdantoniopgh & @LisaWashing pic.twitter.com/PJBhFfnh5g
— Ron Smiley (@RonSmileyWx) September 1, 2017
Check back for more #TossToTexas challenges!
Find more #TossToTexas videos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.