KDKA Joins 100.7 Star’s ‘Toss To Texas’ Campaign For Harvey Relief

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — KDKA is joining 100.7 Star’s campaign to raise money for Hurricane Harvey relief.

Bubba and Melanie of 100.7 Star’s “Bubba Show” kicked off the campaign Wednesday.

The campaign asks those challenged to make a $10 donation to the Pittsburgh-based charity Brother’s Brother Foundation to support Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, and post a video to social media with the hashtag #TossToTexas to spread the word.

Donations to Brother’s Brother can be made at BrothersBrother.org.

In their kick-off videos, Bubba and Melanie catch a football, say they’ve donated, name three people they want to challenge, then “toss” the football to the next person.

 

 

Melanie challenged KDKA’s Heather Abraham, who made her donation, then tossed it off to KDKA meteorologist Ron Smiley.

Heather Abraham —

Ron Smiley —

 

Check back for more #TossToTexas challenges!

Find more #TossToTexas videos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

