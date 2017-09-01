Great Bargains To Be Found On Labor Day Weekend

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s Labor Day weekend, and that makes for terrific bargains for shoppers.

“It’s very good for consumers,” says Robert Morris marketing professor, Dr. Jill Maher. “There’s a lot of impressive discounts that they can take advantage of.”

Maher says at the end of the summer many retailers want to unload their current inventory and shoppers, well, are looking for bargains.

“This is the time of year when people are in the mood to shop,” Maher told KDKA money editor Jon Delano on Friday.

Some Labor Day sales will sound familiar.

“Mattresses — for some reason we like to buy mattresses over Labor Day weekend. Cars are popular this time of year,” Maher said. “Fashion, of course — flip flops, sunglasses, shorts, swim suits — those sorts of things are moving off the rack. People are taking advantage of the end of the year.”

That’s not all.

Look for appliances on sale at Home Depot, Sears, and Lowe’s, and watch for grills and outdoor furniture sales.

And shoes are on sale at many stores.

Delano: “Are the discounts really good?”

Maher: “Up to 40 and 50 percent. I think that’s pretty good.”

And don’t forget to check online for coupons and even greater discounts.

“Sometimes most likely you can get better sales online than you can in the brick and mortar stores,” notes Maher.

Here some special deals KDKA found:

At Home Depot, weber grills down $50 with free delivery.

J.C. Penney has 60 percent off mattresses and 50 percent off bedding.

J Crew is knocking 30 percent off your entire purchase with the code, YesPlease.

It’s 25 percent off at L.L. Bean with the code, LaborDay.

Nordstrom is cutting 40 percent off clothing.

Macy’s will take 20 percent off everything with the code LBDay.

So there are lots of great deals for the discerning shopper.

“Lots of home goods, everything from bedding to appliances,” says Maher.

But don’t forget many of the sale prices come to an end right after Labor Day.