WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
BOIL WATER ADVISORY: PWSA Boil Water Advisory Lifted In All Areas Except Millvale
HURRICANE HARVEY: Rescue & Recovery Efforts | Remnants Could Affect Northeast | How To Help | Photos
MORE: LIVE CBSN Coverage | More Coverage From CBS Dallas/Fort Worth

NFL Clears Martavis Bryant For Regular Season Practice, Games

Filed Under: Martavis Bryant, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The NFL has cleared Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant to participate in regular season practices and games.

League officials made the announcement Friday afternoon, one day after the Steelers’ final preseason game, a win over the Carolina Panthers.

The Steelers posted this statement from the NFL on their website:

“Martavis Bryant of the Pittsburgh Steelers has been cleared for regular season practices and games, the NFL announced today.”

Bryant was suspended in March of 2016 for violations of the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

After missing an entire season, Bryant was reinstated on a conditional basis back in April. He was cleared to participate in preseason activities on Aug. 9.

Bryant caught 76 passes for 1,314 yards during his first two seasons, in 2014 and 2015.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch