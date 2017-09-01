NFL Clears Martavis Bryant For Regular Season Practice, Games

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The NFL has cleared Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant to participate in regular season practices and games.
League officials made the announcement Friday afternoon, one day after the Steelers’ final preseason game, a win over the Carolina Panthers.
The Steelers posted this statement from the NFL on their website:
Bryant was suspended in March of 2016 for violations of the NFL’s substance abuse policy.
After missing an entire season, Bryant was reinstated on a conditional basis back in April. He was cleared to participate in preseason activities on Aug. 9.
Bryant caught 76 passes for 1,314 yards during his first two seasons, in 2014 and 2015.