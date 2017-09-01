STEELERS PRESEASON: Steelers-Panthers Recap | Colbert Extension | Haden Signed | Hall Of Honor | More
BOIL WATER ADVISORY: PWSA Boil Water Advisory Lifted In All Areas Except Millvale
HURRICANE HARVEY: Rescue & Recovery Efforts | Remnants Could Affect Northeast | How To Help | Photos
MORE: LIVE CBSN Coverage | More Coverage From CBS Dallas/Fort Worth

Nurse Refuses Blood Test On Unconscious Patient; Gets Cuffed

Filed Under: Alex Wubbels, Jeff Payne, salt lake city

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – A Utah police officer’s body camera video shows a hospital nurse being handcuffed after refusing to draw blood on an unconscious patient.

The video taken at University Hospital in Salt Lake City shows nurse Alex Wubbels calmly explaining to Salt Lake detective Jeff Payne that she couldn’t draw blood on a patient who had been injured in a car accident. She told the officer a patient was required to give consent for a blood sample or be under arrest. Otherwise, she said police needed a warrant.

The dispute ended with Payne telling the nurse she was under arrest and physically moving her out of the hospital while she screamed.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports Wubbels was not charged. Police have started an internal investigation, but Payne remains on duty.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch