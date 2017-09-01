Report: Ohio Man Facing Charges After Slitting Puppies’ Throats

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
MANSFIELD, Ohio (KDKA) — An Ohio man was arrested this week after he allegedly slit several puppies’ throats.
WMFD.com reports that 38-year-old Christopher Vandenberg is facing a fifth-degree felony charge of prohibitions concerning companion animals.
According to WMFD, a woman called emergency services on Wednesday after she found that four of her five pitbull puppies’ throats had been cut.
The dogs were placed in humane custody, and the Humane Society of Richland County says the puppies are expected to make a full recovery.
WMFD reports that Vandenberg claimed he hurt the animals to get back at his wife. He was taken into custody and placed in the Richland County Jail.