Report: Ohio Man Facing Charges After Slitting Puppies’ Throats

MANSFIELD, Ohio (KDKA) — An Ohio man was arrested this week after he allegedly slit several puppies’ throats.

WMFD.com reports that 38-year-old Christopher Vandenberg is facing a fifth-degree felony charge of prohibitions concerning companion animals.

According to WMFD, a woman called emergency services on Wednesday after she found that four of her five pitbull puppies’ throats had been cut.

(Photo Credit: Humane Society of Richland County/Facebook)

The dogs were placed in humane custody, and the Humane Society of Richland County says the puppies are expected to make a full recovery.

WMFD reports that Vandenberg claimed he hurt the animals to get back at his wife. He was taken into custody and placed in the Richland County Jail.

