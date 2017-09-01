STEELERS PRESEASON: Steelers-Panthers Recap | Colbert Extension | Haden Signed | Hall Of Honor | More
BOIL WATER ADVISORY: PWSA Boil Water Advisory Lifted In All Areas Except Millvale
HURRICANE HARVEY: Rescue & Recovery Efforts | Remnants Could Affect Northeast | How To Help | Photos
MORE: LIVE CBSN Coverage | More Coverage From CBS Dallas/Fort Worth

Pittsburgh Artist Painting Over Stephen Foster Mural

Filed Under: Jeremy Raymer, Stephen Foster

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A Pittsburgh artist isn’t waiting for protesters – he’s already painting over a building mural depicting American composer Stephen Foster.

A statue of Foster elsewhere in the city has drawn criticism amid Confederate statue controversies in various parts of the country. The Pittsburgh statue shows the 19th century songwriter standing next to a black man plucking a banjo. Critics say it is racist and demeaning. Others say it shows Foster drew inspiration from black spirituals and other music in crafting his minstrel songs.

Jeremy Raymer, who’s painted murals on several buildings, has posted an Instagram photo showing he’s covering one he painted of Foster with white doves against a blue sky. Another photo shows the wall covered with primer. The caption says: “Out with the old, in with the new.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch