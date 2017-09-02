BOIL WATER ADVISORY: Millvale Still Under Boil Water Advisory
1 Killed In Accident Involving Port Authority Bus

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman was killed Saturday morning in an accident involving a Port Authority bus.

The Allegheny County Police Department says the victim was a 41-year-old woman who was traveling on the 700 block of Pittsburgh-McKeesport Boulevard when she lost control of her vehicle.

The victim was not wearing a seat belt and was on the phone when she struck a guardrail then struck the bus.

There were no passengers in the victim’s car or on the bus at the time and the bus was not in service.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The bus driver suffered injuries from the accident and has been hospitalized.

Pittsburgh-McKeesport Boulevard has been shut down between Bettis Road and Sixth Street.

