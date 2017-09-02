BOIL WATER ADVISORY: Millvale Still Under Boil Water Advisory
Father Pleads To 3rd-Degree Murder In Death Of Daughter, 4

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A Philadelphia father accused of “carelessly and recklessly” waving a gun around a small bedroom with seven children present before it went off, killing his 4-year-old daughter, has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder.

The Philadelphia Inquirer (http://bit.ly/2gxhK7Y) reports that 30-year-old Maurice Phillips entered an open guilty plea Friday to homicide and 16 other counts including child endangerment, reckless endangerment, evidence-tampering and a weapons count. An open guilty plea means there’s no agreement with prosecutors on a sentence.

Authorities said he aimed a .45-caliber pistol at the television in the Kensington home’s bedroom in April 2016 and the weapon discharged, hitting Tahirah Phillips in the head.

One of Phillips’ attorneys called the case a “heartbreaking, tragic accident” and another said he is “incredibly remorseful.” Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 5.

