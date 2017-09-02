BOIL WATER ADVISORY: Millvale Still Under Boil Water Advisory
Dell Foundation Pledges $36M For Texas Relief

HOUSTON (AP) – A foundation established by Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell and his wife has pledged $36 million for Harvey relief efforts in his hometown of Houston.

The Michael & Susan Dell Foundation said Friday it will donate half the amount to launch the Rebuild Texas Fund with Gov. Greg Abbott, and is running a matching campaign through midnight Monday in which the foundation will match $1 for every $2 donated. The Rebuild Texas Fund aims to raise $100 million.

The announcement comes a week after Harvey made landfall in Southeast Texas. The ensuing floods devastated parts of Houston, plus Beaumont and Port Arthur along the Louisiana border.

The statement says the street in Houston where Dell grew up is under water.

Dell Technologies is based in Round Rock, near Austin.

