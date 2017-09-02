BOIL WATER ADVISORY: Millvale Still Under Boil Water Advisory
Man Suffering From Gunshot Wound Found At Scene Of Fire

MONONGAHELA, Pa. (KDKA) — Emergency crews found a man suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene of a fire at a Monongahela home Saturday afternoon.

It happened in the 700 block of Yohe Street around 1 p.m.

KDKA’s Ross Guidotti reports that firefighters arrived on the scene for a report on the fire. There was a small fire in the home that was easily extinguished, but they also found a man suffering from burns and a gunshot wound.

The victim was flown to Mercy Hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive.

Investigators were still on scene several hours later.

