List: Pittsburgh Is ‘Living In The Future’

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The future has arrived here in Pittsburgh, according to one list.

CNN Tech released a list of “10 Cities Living In The Future,” and Pittsburgh landed the top spot on the list.

The main thing pushing Pittsburgh ahead of the times: self-driving car research.

Uber’s self-driving cars hit Pittsburgh’s streets about a year ago. Ford and Aurora also have local offices, and CNN Tech says other self-driving car companies are considering moving to the city.

A UK travel writer also recently said Uber’s self-driving cars made visiting Pittsburgh “like visiting the future.”

CNN Tech also cited Carnegie Mellon University as a long-time leader in engineering and robotics. Work on autonomous vehicles has also been conducted at CMU.

Four other U.S. cities made the list: Chicago, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and Seattle.

Elsewhere in the world, Moscow, Singapore, Dubai, Oslo, and Reykjavik, Iceland, are also living in the future.

