One Dead In 1-Car Crash In Westmoreland Co.

ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person was killed in a one-car crash in St. Clair Township late Saturday afternoon.
The crash happened in the 5700 block of Route 711 just before 7 p.m.
According to emergency dispatchers, a car was found off the road, crashed into a tree. One person was killed.
While an ambulance was on the scene, a vehicle crashed into it from behind then sped off. No one was hurt.
St. Clair Township Police and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.
As of 9 p.m., that section of Route 711 was closed in both directions.