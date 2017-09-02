Trumps Serve Lunch At Harvey Shelter

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
HOUSTON (AP) – President Donald Trump helped serve lunch at a Houston shelter for people displaced by Harvey.
Wearing plastic gloves and a wide smile, Trump stood next to first lady Melania Trump and handed out hot dogs in white containers with the Red Cross logo.
As he briefly served lunches, Trump shook hands and posed for photos. He was heard asking one man about his military service.
The Trumps are on their second visit to Texas to survey damage from the hurricane. They’re also due to visit Lake Charles, Louisiana, later Saturday.
