Child In Critical Condition After Being Pinned Under Vehicle

HAZELWOOD (KDKA) — A child is in critical condition after being pinned under a vehicle in Hazelwood on Sunday evening.
It happened around 7:20 p.m. on Johnston Avenue.
According to police, the child was transported to Children’s Hospital in critical condition. They believe the child is 10 years old.
KDKA’s Ralph Iannotti reports that the boy was run over by a car, which rolled down a driveway in front of his home.
