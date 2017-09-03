Police Salute K-9 Officer, Say Goodbye In Emotional Photo

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (KDKA) — Police in Connecticut lined up to salute and say goodbye to their K-9 officer Friday.
The Middletown Police Department in Connecticut reported Friday that their K-9, Hunter, underwent some tests after being sick for several days, and the results showed that he had an aggressive form of liver cancer.
Veterinarians recommended Hunter be euthanized.
Emotional photos posted on Facebook show uniformed police officers lined up outside a veterinary hospital, saluting as Officer Michael D’Aresta, K-9 Hunter’s handler, carried the dog into the hospital to be put down. Others stand alongside the officers with their hands on their hearts.
According to the Facebook post, Officer D’Aresta has been K-9 Hunter’s handler for the past 10 years.
After two days, the Facebook post had been shared more than 1,100 times and had more than 4,500 interactions.