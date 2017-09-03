BOIL WATER ADVISORY: Millvale Still Under Boil Water Advisory
HURRICANE HARVEY: Safeguarding Houston | Gas Prices | Pets | How To Help | Photos
MORE: Pittsburgh Weather | LIVE CBSN Coverage | More Coverage From CBS Dallas/Fort Worth

State Police: Mother, 2 Children Killed In House Fire

Filed Under: Fatal House Fire, House Fire

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HAMBURG, Pa. (AP) – A mother and two children have been killed in a house fire in Pennsylvania.

The fire broke out late Saturday night at a home in Hamburg, about 55 miles (88 kilometers) northeast of the state capital of Harrisburg. Thick smoke and flames could be seen pouring out of the structure.

The Reading Eagle (http://bit.ly/2gur6h3) reports state police confirmed the deaths early Sunday morning.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims.

It’s not immediately clear what sparked the fire. The investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch