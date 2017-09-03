BOIL WATER ADVISORY: Millvale Still Under Boil Water Advisory
Opening Of Natural Gas Plant First Of Many Expected In Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) – The opening of a plant that turns natural gas into electricity is the first of what’s expected to be many across Ohio in the next few years.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich says these natural gas plants are a big part of the state’s energy future.

The Republican also predicts they will usher in huge investments, new jobs and lower utility bills.

Close to a dozen natural gas power plants are being built or are in the planning stages around the state.

Most are being targeted for development near the shale fields in eastern Ohio. But others are being built in southwestern and northwestern corners of the state.

One industry leader says Ohio has room for 15 natural gas plants within the next decade.

