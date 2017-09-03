BOIL WATER ADVISORY: Millvale Still Under Boil Water Advisory
HURRICANE HARVEY: Safeguarding Houston | Gas Prices | Pets | How To Help | Photos
MORE: Pittsburgh Weather | LIVE CBSN Coverage | More Coverage From CBS Dallas/Fort Worth

Ohio Teen Mother Charged In Fatal Stabbing Of Her Baby

Filed Under: Fatal Stabbing

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say a 17-year-old girl has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of her 1-year-old daughter in Ohio’s capital city of Columbus.

Police say officers and paramedics were called to a home just before 1 a.m. Sunday for a baby not moving and in need of medical attention. They found Lalanna Sharpe with several stab wounds. She was pronounced dead a short time later at a nearby Columbus hospital.

Police say Lachelle Anderson was arrested and has been charged with murder.

It’s unclear if Anderson has an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch