New Data: Pa. In The Middle When It Comes To Adult Obesity

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When it comes to adult obesity in the United States, Pennsylvania is right in the middle.

New statistics from The State of Obesity show that Pennsylvania was the 25th most obese state in 2016 with an adult obesity rate of 30.3 percent.

That’s just slightly worse than where it ranked in 2015 — at number 24 with an adult obesity rate of 30 percent.

One of Pennsylvania’s neighbors landed the number 1 spot on the list. West Virginia had an adult obesity rate of 37.7 percent in 2016, making it the most obese state in the country.

Rounding out the top 5 most obese states were Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama and Louisiana.

Ohio fared a little worse than Pennsylvania. It was ranked number 19 with an adult obesity rate of 31.5 percent.

The state with the lowest adult obesity rate was Colorado at 22.3 percent. Other states at the bottom of the list were California, Hawaii and Massachusetts. Washington D.C. also ranked low, coming in just above Colorado with an adult obesity rate of 22.6 percent.

View a full report on The State Of Obesity website: https://stateofobesity.org/adult-obesity/