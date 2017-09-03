Flush And Boil Water Advisory Lifted In Millvale

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MILLVALE (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority has lifted a boil water advisory in Millvale that has been in place for almost a week.

The PWSA announced just after 9 p.m. Sunday that customers in Millvale no longer have to boil their tap water before drinking it.

“The residents and officials in Millvale have been extremely patient and helpful as we worked through this boil water advisory, and we are grateful for their cooperation. Our main goal at PWSA is, and will always be, providing safe drinking water to our customers,” PWSA Interim Executive Director Robert Weimar said in a release.

The advisory was issued last Monday night after officials spotted a tear in the cover at the Lanpher reservoir. Officials were worried about contamination from birds that sit on the cover. The advisory affected about 18,000 homes in northern areas of Pittsburgh, Reserve Township and Millvale.

The PWSA lifted the advisory in the northern areas of Pittsburgh and Reserve Township on Thursday, but Millvale remained under the advisory for an additional three days.

Anyone with questions can contact the PWSA on their Customer Service Line at 412-255-2423, which opens at 8 a.m. every weekday, or visit their homepage at this link.