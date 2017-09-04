WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News

$1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Houston

HOUSTON (KDKA) — After all of the devastation Hurricane Harvey has left behind in Houston, someone in the city is about to get some good news.

The Texas Lottery announced Sunday that a $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Kroger grocery store in Houston.

The winning numbers were 6, 21, 41, 52, 62 and Powerball 26.

The Texas Lottery has not yet released the identity of the winner.

