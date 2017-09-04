$1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Houston

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
HOUSTON (KDKA) — After all of the devastation Hurricane Harvey has left behind in Houston, someone in the city is about to get some good news.
The Texas Lottery announced Sunday that a $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Kroger grocery store in Houston.
Here is some good news to share! A $1 million winning ticket for Saturday night's #Powerball drawing was sold in #Houston! #TexasLottery pic.twitter.com/gs8gRjuYkN
— Texas Lottery (@TexasLottery) September 3, 2017
The winning numbers were 6, 21, 41, 52, 62 and Powerball 26.
The Texas Lottery has not yet released the identity of the winner.