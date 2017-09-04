Man Falls 100 Feet Down Embankment At Cedar Creek Gorge

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
BELLE VERNON (KDKA) — A man was hospitalized after he fell about 100 feet down an embankment at a Belle Vernon park Monday.
The Rostraver Central Fire Department reported around 3 p.m. that a male victim fell down an embankment in a wooded area of Cedar Creek County Park. He was found in the embankment near a trail through the park.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for evaluation in an unknown condition.
Further details on the incident have not been released.