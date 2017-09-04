WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News

Man Falls 100 Feet Down Embankment At Cedar Creek Gorge

Filed Under: Belle Vernon, Cedar Creek Park

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BELLE VERNON (KDKA) — A man was hospitalized after he fell about 100 feet down an embankment at a Belle Vernon park Monday.

The Rostraver Central Fire Department reported around 3 p.m. that a male victim fell down an embankment in a wooded area of Cedar Creek County Park. He was found in the embankment near a trail through the park.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for evaluation in an unknown condition.

Further details on the incident have not been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch