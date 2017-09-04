Report: Clint Hurdle Extends Pirates Contract Through 2021

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Pirates Manager Clint Hurdle has reportedly agreed to a four-year contract extension.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the extension replaces the 2018 club option on his current deal and keeps him under contractual control through 2021.

Hurdle took over the Pirates in 2011.

The Pirates have not yet officially announced the news.

There’s also no word on general manager Neal Huntington’s contract, which contains a club option for 2018.

