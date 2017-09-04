Pens President Celebrates Stanley Cup Day With Hometown Family

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Stanley Cup, which has been touring the globe with the Pittsburgh Penguins all summer, returned to Pittsburgh on Monday for Pens President David Morehouse’s day with the Cup.

He started the day eating ceral with the Cup sitting beside him on his breakfast table. From there, he took it back to Beechview, where he grew up. Naturally, legions of fans followed.

A sea of black and gold filled Pauline Park as Penguins fans lined up for a chance to see the Stanley Cup. Morehouse brought it there because, for him, Beechview is home.

“It’s a special community. It was a tight-knit community when I grew up here,” he said. “It’s a big part of who I am. Like, these people you see here? I grew up with them, went to school with them, played baseball, played basketball, street hockey. I saw my fifth grade English teacher, my basketball coach. And that’s part of who I am. It’s what made me. Good or bad.”

Morehouse has brought the Stanley Cup home to Beechview three times now. In fact, his hometown was almost immediately on his mind after the 2009 victory.

“First thing I thought about when we won in ’09 was my son, and the second thing I thought about was bringing it back here,” he said.

But why Pauline Park? Well, it turns out that park in particular holds a very special place in his heart.

“We played every sport on this court,” he said. “Summer basketball, street hockey, football, wiffle ball. I spent more time here than I did in my own house.”

On that same court, fans posed for pictures with the Cup, a moment none of them will soon forget.

“It’s good to be able to bring it back and see everybody and share the success of winning the Cup with the people who helped me achieve so much in my life,” Morehouse said.

It’s clear his roots run deep, and he’s proud to share his accomplishments with the people of Beechview.

“It was a great place to grow up. It was a great time to be here,” Morehouse said. “Really good salt of the earth people from Beechview.”

After leaving Beechview, Morehouse told KDKA he had some other plans for the Cup that he wouldn’t reveal, but he did say at some point Monday his kids planned to make an ice cream sundae in it and eat it right out of the Cup.