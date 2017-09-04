Dogs Have Their Day At Local Pools

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The unofficial end of summer means the end of the swimming season at many area pools.

However, before some pools close for the season, they’re giving dogs a chance to enjoy a dip.

The Allegheny County Parks Department is holding its second annual “Pooches In The Pool” event Monday, Sept. 4, from 4-6 p.m.

Dogs must wear current tags displaying up-to-date vaccinations prior to entering the pool. The cost is $15 per dog.

The Dormont Pool is hosting its annual “Dormont Doggie Dip” on Monday, Sept. 4.

Dogs of all size swim from 5:15-6:30 p.m. Dogs weighing 30 pounds or less get to paddle from 3:45-5 p.m. Big dogs weighing 60 pounds or more can splash from 6:45-8 p.m. Registration is $35 at the event or $25 in advance.

