Woman’s Death In Bus-Vehicle Collision Ruled Accidental

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (AP) – A medical examiner has ruled accidental the death of a woman authorities say was talking on a phone when her vehicle collided with a bus near Pittsburgh.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday that 41-year-old Jennifer Sprowls died of blunt impact injury of the head and torso following the Saturday morning crash in Dravosburg.
Authorities said she was “on a phone” with co-workers and wasn’t wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash on Pittsburgh-McKeesport Boulevard, which was captured on video on the bus.
The Port Authority of Allegheny County bus wasn’t in service at the time and had no passengers, but the bus driver was treated at UPMC Mercy Hospital for injuries and later released.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)