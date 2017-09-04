Steelers: Le’Veon Bell Signs Franchise Tender

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell has signed his franchise tender, the team announced Monday morning.

The posted the news on Twitter:

Bell was spotted at Steelers headquarters on the South Side last week after being a holdout during Training Camp last month.

Two weeks ago, he teased fans on his Twitter account by retweeting a fan asking when he would return to the field, then replying “9-1-17.”

The 25-year-old Bell ran for 1,268 yards and seven touchdowns and caught another 75 passes in 12 games for Pittsburgh in 2016.

