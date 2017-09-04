Amazon Project Receives $7.8 Million Job-Creation Tax Credit

Filed Under: Amazon, Cleveland, Ohio

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH RANDALL, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio board has approved an estimated $7.8 million tax credit for Amazon as the e-commerce giant plans a new fulfillment center outside of Cleveland that could employ 2,000 people.

The Plain Dealer reports the Ohio Tax Credit Authority signed off on a 1.35 percent, 10-year tax credit Wednesday in Columbus. The credit would go toward an 855,000-square foot building in North Randall, where workers will pack and ship Amazon products.

The building is set to open in 2018.

State officials say the authority on Wednesday also approved a 1.39 percent, 10-year tax credit for a smaller Amazon project in Monroe in southwest Ohio. The state says Amazon expects that project to create an estimated 1,000 fulltime jobs.

Amazon hasn’t made an announcement about that facility.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch