PAART Shuttling 70 Dogs From Texas Shelter Back To Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dozens of dogs from Texas will be arriving in Pittsburgh later today.

The Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team, also known as PAART, will be bringing about 70 dogs from the San Antonio Humane Society back to the Steel City.

These dogs were not displaced when Hurricane Harvey hit the Gulf Coast last week.

Instead, the dogs were already up for adoption in Texas before the storm hit.

Officials say by clearing these animals from the shelters and shuttling them to different cities, it frees up shelter space for the pets that were impacted by Harvey. Then, those dogs can be reunited with their families.

The dogs will start arriving around 5 p.m. at the Allegheny County Airport.

PAART officials say 45 of them are being driven here in a state-of-the-art trailer that carried much-needed supplies on the way down. The other 25 are being flown in.

Animal Friends says they’ll be accepting 40 of the dogs. Once at the shelter, they’ll be examined and their behavior evaluated. If no major concerns are found, shelter officials say they could be up for adoption within the next few days.

Anyone looking to adopt is urged to visit their website for more information.

Other shelters taking the dogs include Humane Animal Rescue, the Beaver County Humane Society, Angel Ridge Animal Rescue and more.

Stay with KDKA for much more on this story when the dogs arrive this evening.