Annual Labor Day Parade Expected To Bring Hundreds Downtown

Filed Under: Downtown Pittsburgh, labor day, Labor Day Parade, North Side, Steelers 5K

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Big crowds are flocking to Downtown Pittsburgh this morning for Pittsburgh’s annual Labor Day Parade.

It’s touted as one of the largest Labor Day parades in the country.

It steps off at 10 a.m. with a new route.

This year, it starts at Center Avenue and Washington Place, heads down Sixth Avenue to Grant Street, and then the Boulevard of the Allies.

The route ends next to the headquarters of the United Steelworkers of America.

Before the parade, runners took to the streets on the North Side for the 29th annual Steelers 5K Race and Fitness Walk.

It kicked off at 8 a.m. at Heinz Field. This year’s honorary captain was former Steeler Matt Spaeth.

The race raises money for the Art Rooney Scholarship Fund.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch