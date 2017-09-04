Annual Labor Day Parade Expected To Bring Hundreds Downtown

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Big crowds are flocking to Downtown Pittsburgh this morning for Pittsburgh’s annual Labor Day Parade.
It’s touted as one of the largest Labor Day parades in the country.
It steps off at 10 a.m. with a new route.
This year, it starts at Center Avenue and Washington Place, heads down Sixth Avenue to Grant Street, and then the Boulevard of the Allies.
The route ends next to the headquarters of the United Steelworkers of America.
Before the parade, runners took to the streets on the North Side for the 29th annual Steelers 5K Race and Fitness Walk.
It kicked off at 8 a.m. at Heinz Field. This year’s honorary captain was former Steeler Matt Spaeth.
The race raises money for the Art Rooney Scholarship Fund.