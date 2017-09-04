Maya Henry Recipe: Chicken Enchilada Casserole

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Health coach and culinary nutrition expert Maya Henry stops by the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen with a delicious and healthy recipe to keep your eating habits on track.
Chicken Enchilada Casserole
Ingredients:
- 12-5 to 6 inch corn tortillas
- 1.5 lbs. chicken breasts
- 4 cups shredded mozzarella
- 2-12 oz. jars tomatillo salsa
Optional Garnish:
- Chopped avocado, cilantro, jalapeno
- Sour cream or greek yogurt
- Red or green salsa
Preparation:
- Poach chicken breasts in salted water (reserve poaching liquid), cool and then shred (if not using roast chicken). Shred poached chicken by hand or save time by using a stand mixer or beaters. Pour one half jar salsa in the bottom of a glass 9×13″ baking dish. Lay 6 tortillas over bottom of pan. Spread half the shredded chicken over the tortillas, then half the shredded cheese. Fill up the half-full salsa jar with cooled poaching liquid or water, shake up and pour over chicken and cheese. Layer remaining 6 tortillas, top with remainder of chicken. Pour over another half jar of salsa. Fill up jar with poaching liquid or water, shake to incorporate and then pour over the casserole.
- Casserole can be frozen wrapped tightly in plastic wrap or keep in fridge and bake later in the week.
- Baking: Cover with foil and bake 45-minutes at 375 degrees. Uncover bake 15 minutes more until cheese is melted and browned.
Serve topped with any optional garnishes.
Make it Vegetarian:
Replace the chicken with 2 cans of black beans and a cup of frozen corn
Add sneaky vegetables:
If you have time, before layering the casserole, blend your salsa with some spinach and/or leftover broccoli stems (or really any green things you have lying around). Add the chicken stock or water to the blender at the end and process.
Recipe inspired by Layered Chicken Enchiladas with Tomatillo Cilantro Sauce from Bon Appetit, September 2005.