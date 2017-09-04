Trump Considering Ending DACA, Senator Casey Reacts

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The announcement that President Donald Trump may end DACA is prompting mixed reaction from lawmakers, and one person who is definitely not on board is U.S. Senator Bob Casey.

They’re called the Dreamers — some 800,000 immigrant who came here illegally as children, but now dream of the chance of becoming full citizens.

Trump — who has called it “a very, very tough subject” — now must decide Tuesday if they can stay or if he will keep this promise he made on the campaign trail: “Anyone who has entered the United States illegally is subject to deportation.”

According press reports, Trump has decided to end DACA — an executive order signed by President Obama that allows the Dreamers renewable two-year periods of deferred action on deportation and eligibility for work permits

“I think he’s dead wrong if he does that,” Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey said. “I hope he won’t.”

At Monday’s Labor Day parade, Casey said rescinding DACA would betray a commitment made to the Dreamers by the government.

“That’s not who we are as a country. We should protect those kids,” he said. “They’re following the law, they’re going to school, they’re helping our economy.”

Reports say Trump is considering extending DACA for six months and asking Congress to come up with an alternative. But Attorney General Josh Shapiro says he’s poised to join other states in fighting to keep it.

“But make no mistake, if he does do away with DACA and eliminates it in its entirety, I will be taking legal action and I expect that there will be other Attorneys General that will as well,” Shapiro said.

Labor leaders are no fans of unchecked, illegal immigration, but they draw a distinctions with the Dreamers.

“They’re kids. They were brought it. They didn’t have any choice coming over here,” Rich Stanizzo of Pittsburgh Building Trades said. “They had no choice when they came over here. “And they should be treated with respect and they should get an opportunity to become American citizens.”