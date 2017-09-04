WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News

Steelers 2017 Team Captains Announced

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers’ picks for their 2017 team captains shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone.

Quarterback Ben Rothlisberger will serve as the team’s offensive captain for the seventh consecutive season. He has served as the offensive captain a total of nine times in his career.

For the third consecutive season, defensive end Cameron Heyward will be the defensive captain.

The Steelers did not announce any picks for a special teams captain. Safety Robert Golden was the special teams captain for the past three seasons.

The Steelers will take on the Cleveland Browns for their first regular season game Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m.

