Teen Shoots Self In Leg In Pittsburgh’s Waterworks Area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A teenager accidentally shot himself in the leg in Pittsburgh’s Waterworks area Monday afternoon.
It happened around 5:45 p.m. in the Taco Bell parking lot in the 800 block of Freeport Road.
According to police officials, a 17-year-old apparently had a gun in the waistband of his pants and accidentally shot himself in the leg.
He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He was reportedly in stable condition.
Police are investigating.
