Woman, 71, Killed In West Mifflin House Fire

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Police and fire investigators are trying to determine what sparked fire in West Mifflin that claimed a woman’s life.
The fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Kelly Lane.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office is now identifying the woman who was killed as 71-year-old Beverly Very.
The home was badly damaged, and a cat and dog also died in the flames.
The fire marshal has been brought in to investigate the cause.
