Woman, 71, Killed In West Mifflin House Fire

Filed Under: Allegheny County, Beverly Very, Fatal Fire, West Mifflin

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Police and fire investigators are trying to determine what sparked fire in West Mifflin that claimed a woman’s life.

The fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Kelly Lane.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office is now identifying the woman who was killed as 71-year-old Beverly Very.

The home was badly damaged, and a cat and dog also died in the flames.

The fire marshal has been brought in to investigate the cause.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch