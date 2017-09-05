WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News

Police: Suspect Hired Jitney After Robbing Bank, Tracking Device In Stolen Cash Led To Arrest

Filed Under: Brenda Waters, First National Bank, Hazelwood, Homestead

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HOMESTEAD (KDKA) – A bank robber is in custody thanks to a tracking device in the money he stole.

According to police, the First National Bank on West 8th Avenue in Homestead was robbed around 2 p.m.

The suspect allegedly hired a jitney after leaving the bank with an unknown amount of money.

Officers used a tracking device in the money to locate the suspect in Hazelwood.

The jitney driver was unaware that the man had just robbed a bank.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch