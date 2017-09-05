Police: Suspect Hired Jitney After Robbing Bank, Tracking Device In Stolen Cash Led To Arrest

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
HOMESTEAD (KDKA) – A bank robber is in custody thanks to a tracking device in the money he stole.
According to police, the First National Bank on West 8th Avenue in Homestead was robbed around 2 p.m.
The suspect allegedly hired a jitney after leaving the bank with an unknown amount of money.
Officers used a tracking device in the money to locate the suspect in Hazelwood.
The jitney driver was unaware that the man had just robbed a bank.
