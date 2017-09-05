By Jessica Wasik Quick: make a list of your sports bar must-haves. If you included all-around views of the big game, iconic tailgating-style bar bites, a proud football-loving crowd and cold beer, this list of the best football bars in Pittsburgh has got you covered. With the NFL season kicking off in early September, you’ll definitely want to add these Steelers bars and casual sports pubs to your game day hangouts. Get ready to cheer on your favorite teams at these spots considered among the best in the ‘Burgh.

Jerome Bettis’ Grille 36

393 N. Shore Drive

Pittsburgh, PA 15212

(412) 224-6287

www.jeromebettisgrille36.g3restaurants.com Few bars and restaurants say “Let’s go Steelers!” like Jerome Bettis’ Grille 36. Its daily specials are designed with the football fan in mind, thanks to NH-themed specials, beer of the month deals and happy hour. Get even more black-and-gold bargains when you join its Hall of Fame Club that delivers exclusive news and offers, prizes and contest to your inbox as well as special rewards to devoted customers. Jerome Bettis’ Grille 36 is conveniently located on the North Shore within walking distance of Heinz Field, making it the perfect pre-game or post-game celebration spot!

Buckhead Saloon

225 W. Station Square Drive

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

(412) 232-3101

www.buckheadpittsburgh.com If you’re looking for a sports bar that’s nothing like a sports bar, you’ll love Buckhead Saloon. Catch the big game in style with VIP bottle service and your favorite vodkas, wine, champagne, mixers, whiskey and more. They go great with the huge selection of tailgating-style Pittsburgh bar bites, like pierogies, pepperoni rolls, build-your-own burgers, its Pittsburgh cheesesteak, wings and pizza. TVs are scattered throughout the saloon so you won’t have to worry about missing a single play! Buckhead Saloon is located on Pittsburgh’s South Shore near Station Square.

The Clubhouse Gibsonia

5301 Ranalli Drive

Gibsonia, PA 15044

(724) 449-9090

www.theclubhousegibsonia.com It's toted as the place "for those who love to dine and play," but it's also considered the place for those who love to celebrate Steelers Sunday and Monday night football with their football-fanatic friends. From food and drinks to fun and games, you'll find everything you need for the big game here. Be sure to sign up for The Clubhouse's MVP Program to earn points, daily perks and deals on take-out.

My Brother’s Place

2058 Leesburg/Grove City Road

Mercer, PA 16137

(724) 748-3145

www.mybrosplace.com This casual restaurant and bar combination has been a Steelers Sunday staple since 1978. Locals know it as the place to go for exceptional service and unbeatable bar bites and beer. You’ll have a good view of the game from anywhere inside the bar where you can order your usual game day brew to wash down the kitchen’s popular appetizers and sandwiches like the Pittsburgher, famous garlic dippers or wings. My Brother’s Place is located just north of the city in Mercer, conveniently situated just minutes from I-79 near Grove City’s Premium Outlets.