Market District Recipes: Fall Harvest Chili & Hatch Corn Bread

The official start of fall is just around the corner. If you’re looking for some fall-inspired recipes, check out these two from the Giant Eagle Market District!

Fall Harvest Chili

Compliments of Product Development Chef Benjamin D’Amico

Serves: 4 Prep Time: 20 min. Cooking Time: 55 minutes

Ingredients:

1 ½ lbs Ground Beef, 80/20

1 each Fall Harvest Salsa

2 cups Sweet Potatoes, peeled, ¼ inch dice

1 can Dark Red Kidney Beans

2 tbsp Canola Oil

1 cup Onions, diced

1 cup Green Bell Pepper, diced

3 tbsp Garlic, minced

2 cups Beef Stock

1-14oz can Diced Tomato

1-29oz can Tomato Puree

1-6 oz can Tomato Paste

1 tbsp Chili Powder

1 tbsp Cumin

1 tbsp Paprika

1 tsp Cinnamon

1 tbsp Dried Oregano

1 ½ tbsp Kosher Salt

1 tsp Ground Black Pepper

Directions:

1. Start by heating canola oil in a large stock pot.

2. Place the ground beef in the pot and cook for 5 minutes or until brown.

3. Add the garlic, bell peppers, onions, sweet potatoes, & Fall Harvest Salsa to the pot and sauté for 3-4 minutes.

4. Stir in the diced tomatoes, tomato puree, tomato paste, kidney beans, dry seasonings, & beef stock.

5. Cover the pot and allow to simmer over medium heat for 30-40 minutes, stirring every 5 minutes.

6. Garnish with: sour cream, sliced green onions, cilantro, cheddar cheese &/or dried cranberries.

Hatch Corn Bread

Compliments of Chef Crystal Baldwin

Serves: 9

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

1 cup flour

1 cup cornmeal

1 cup sugar

2 ½ tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

1/3 cup shortening

3 eggs, beaten

1 ¾ cups buttermilk

¾ cup grated or pureed corn kernels

½ cup roasted hatch peppers, finely chopped

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400°. Mix flour, corn meal, sugar, baking powder and salt together. Cut in the shortening then add eggs, buttermilk, corn and chiles together mix until all of the dry ingredients are moistened. Pour into a well greased 8×8 pan. Bake for 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the middle of cornbread comes out clean