Children Wander Away From Home After Father ODs, Passes Out In Basement

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say two children were found scared and in their bare feet in a local park after their father passed out from an overdosed in their Overbrook home.

Police were called to a house on Dartmore Street in Overbrook for reports of a man who overdosed in the home’s basement. Neighbors watched the drama unfold.

“All of a sudden, I see four cop cars blocking my street,” said neighbor Marie Eberlein.

Police say they found 42-year-old Anthony Brown in the basement unresponsive. Medics on scene administered Narcan and Brown responded, but was confused.

Some neighbors feared something like this was going to happen.

“I’m thinking to myself that they finally got busted,” Marie said.

Police on scene noticed signs of young children in the home. When asked where they kids were, Brown responded that he didn’t know, then said they were in school. But, Monday was Labor Day, a school holiday.

Michell Eberlein has been concerned about the kids for a while.

“I feel sorry for them kids. They need supervision, and half the time, they don’t get supervised. They’re just running wild,” she said.

The kids were tracked down here at nearby Phillips Park, in their bare feet.

According to police, the boy and girl, whose ages have not been released, left the house afraid. They reportedly told their mother, who was at work, that their dad had overdosed.

“These kids need to be put into a safe home. This is not a safe home,” said Marie.

Her mother, Michell, also weighed in, saying, “They’ve always been crazy over there. When you’re crackheads, there ain’t no wakeup call.”

Brown faces two charges of child endangerment. The kids were returned to their mother’s custody and Brown is free on bail.